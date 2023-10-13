Submit Release
Senate Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1162

PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1162

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

177

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, FONTANA,

BROWN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER AND SCHWANK,

OCTOBER 13, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 13, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing October 7, 2023, as "World Ostomy Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, An ostomy is a type of surgery that creates an

opening, known as a stoma, in the abdomen that allows for the

removal of bodily waste when a person has lost the normal

function of digestive or urinary systems due to a birth defect,

colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, Crohn's disease, ulcerative

colitis or other medical condition; and

WHEREAS, An ostomy is also necessary in cases of severe

abdominal or pelvic trauma resulting from accidents or from

injuries sustained during military service; and

WHEREAS, The bodily waste passes through the stoma into an

ostomy pouch on the outside of the body or, in the case of a

continent diversion surgery, an internal surgically created

reservoir; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 725,000 to 1 million Americans have an

ostomy, with more than 100,000 new ostomy procedures performed

