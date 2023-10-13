Senate Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1162
PENNSYLVANIA, October 13
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
177
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, FONTANA,
BROWN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER AND SCHWANK,
OCTOBER 13, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 13, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing October 7, 2023, as "World Ostomy Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, An ostomy is a type of surgery that creates an
opening, known as a stoma, in the abdomen that allows for the
removal of bodily waste when a person has lost the normal
function of digestive or urinary systems due to a birth defect,
colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, Crohn's disease, ulcerative
colitis or other medical condition; and
WHEREAS, An ostomy is also necessary in cases of severe
abdominal or pelvic trauma resulting from accidents or from
injuries sustained during military service; and
WHEREAS, The bodily waste passes through the stoma into an
ostomy pouch on the outside of the body or, in the case of a
continent diversion surgery, an internal surgically created
reservoir; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 725,000 to 1 million Americans have an
ostomy, with more than 100,000 new ostomy procedures performed
