Sameer Zuhad, CEO of FUNDSFORNGOS LLC, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Sameer Zuhad, CEO of FUNDSFORNGOS LLC, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Sameer and his team serve both small and large organizations, which include NGOs, individuals, universities and other types of institutions. A great interview with an amazing leader!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Sameer Zuhad, CEO of FUNDSFORNGOS LLC for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Sameer Zuhad joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT FUNDSFORNGOS LLC
FUNDSFORNGOS is the leading source of funding information for NGOs around the world – from small grass roots organizations to large global NGOs.
Visitors to the fundsforNGOs website can access a range of useful content and subscribe to our free funding alert service. Using technology, we connect NGOs to useful information – including tools, how-to guides, training webinars, and resources to help you fundraise successfully.
FUNDSFORNGOS exists to support NGOs and Development Professionals to do what they do best: creating a better world.
We research, develop and curate content that is useful for the sustainability and growth of NGOs, companies and individuals working in sustainable development and poverty alleviation around the world.
The world is full of opportunities but very few are able to channelize them. Knowledge, skills and information continues to remain out of reach for many. fundsforNGOs seeks to bridge this gap by introducing to the vast number of resources the world has and how it can help them gain sustainable development.
Sameer Zuhad joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Sameer Zuhad discusses the newest offerings of FUNDSFORNGOS LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Sameer Zuhad joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Sameer Zuhad was amazing. The success of FUNDSFORNGOS LLC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Sameer Zuhad on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like FUNDSFORNGOS LLC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Sameer Zuhad who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Sameer Zuhad”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Sameer Zuhad, CEO, FUNDSFORNGOS LLC, A DotCom Magazine Interview