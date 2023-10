Shaftsbury Barracks / Three vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3004665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 13, 2023 / 2042 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Dorset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sweeney Ln

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Liu Banuo

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Joshi Sharmad

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: 3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on US Route 7 near Emerald Lake State Park. Investigation revealed the three vehicles were traveling northbound when Vehicle #2 began to slow down. Vehicle #1 did not slowdown in time and rear-ended Vehicle #2. After Vehicle #1 rear-ended Vehicle #2, Vehicle #3 then rear-ended Vehicle #1. No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

Vehicles were removed by Monarch's Towing. Dorset Fire and Northshire Rescue responded to assist.