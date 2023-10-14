Submit Release
Temporary FEMA Disaster Assistance Center To Open In Riverdale for One Week

CHICAGO – A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be open Monday, Oct. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 21 in Riverdale from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by June 29-July 2 severe storms and flooding. 

Location: 

  1. Riverdale Park District
  2. 14401 S. Stewart Ave.
  3. Riverdale, IL 60827     

There are six other centers open across the greater Cook County area. To find the one most convenient to you, visit the FEMA Disaster Recovery Locator or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at these centers can help survivors affected by the June 29 – July 2, 2023, storms and flooding to apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and have their questions answered in person.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, large print etc.) or a language interpreter may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.
 

