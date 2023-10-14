FEMA Extends Application Deadline

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Florida homeowners and renters in 18 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29, 2023, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

At the request of the State of Florida, FEMA extended the Individual Assistance application deadline 30 days. FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs or other disaster-caused needs.

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties may apply.

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.