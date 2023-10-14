Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,368 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Extends Application Deadline

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Florida homeowners and renters in 18 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29, 2023, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

At the request of the State of Florida, FEMA extended the Individual Assistance application deadline 30 days. FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs or other disaster-caused needs.

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties may apply. 

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.  

You just read:

FEMA Extends Application Deadline

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more