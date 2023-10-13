Submit Release
Red tag waterfowl blind drawing for Quincy Bay set for Saturday, Oct. 21

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 13 - The red tag blind drawing for Quincy Bay Waterfowl Management Area will take place Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources district office in Pittsfield.


Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the drawing will take place at noon. The office is at 1252 W. Washington St. in Pittsfield.


To participate in the drawing, applicants must present a 2022 or 2023 regular Illinois hunting license. No apprentice licenses or youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification. Also required at the time of registration is a 2022 or 2023 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp, unless exempted by law, and a valid photo identification.


Waterfowl blinds will be allocated for a two-year period. Hunters with further questions about the drawing can call 217-407-1406.

