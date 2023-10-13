Office of the Governor – News Release – Lāhainā School Evacuation Route Ready for Emergency Use

LĀHAINĀ, Hawaiʻi – Governor Josh Green, M.D., announces another step toward recovery from the devastating Lāhainā wildfires with the completion of an emergency access route prior to the reopening of Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary, Lāhainā Intermediate, and Lāhaināluna High.

“The community stressed the importance of reopening for our Lāhainā keiki,” said Governor Green. “Having a mass evacuation route available hopefully will provide reassurance to students, parents, caregivers, and West Maui faculty and staff.”

The emergency access route is approximately 2.5 miles and runs from the Lāhaināluna fire lane to the Lāhainā Bypass. It was constructed by the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) at an approximate cost of $550,000. A second phase to add access points at Hoʻokahua Street and on Lāhaināluna Road near the Bypass is currently under construction.

“We greatly appreciate the support from the Department of Transportation, private landowners and Governor Green in prioritizing the safety of our Lāhainā school communities as we prepare to reopen to students next week,” said Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “We are incorporating the emergency access route into our school action plans to ensure our campuses are prepared should a mass evacuation of the area be necessary.”

School officials, Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department, and HDOT staff have keys for the gates to the emergency access route and will be able to open the route in case of an emergency requiring evacuation.

The Lāhainā campuses reopened to staff on Oct. 6. Students are scheduled to return after fall break: Lāhaināluna students will return Oct. 16, Lāhainā Intermediate on Oct. 17, and King Kamehameha III and Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary on Oct. 18.

Students and staff from King Kamehameha III will be sharing campus facilities with Nāhi‘ena‘ena until a temporary school site at Pulelehua near Kapalua Airport opens. High-quality tent structures have been installed at Nāhi‘ena‘ena to add classroom spaces that are equipped with air conditioning and wooden floors.

