Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Coordinated Relief Effort to Protect Hawaiʻi Families from Federal Shutdown Impacts
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES COORDINATED RELIEF
EFFORT TO PROTECT HAWAIʻI FAMILIES FROM FEDERAL
SHUTDOWN IMPACTS
Support for Housing and Utility Payments
October 29, 2025HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today announced a coordinated relief effort to protect Hawaiʻi families from Federal shutdown impacts. In partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), the Department of Education (HIDOE) and other state agencies, the Green Administration is activating multiple avenues of support to help households who may temporarily lose benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting November 1. Applications for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program will be accepted beginning today, Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
The shutdown of the federal government has caused uncertainty and will result in food insecurity for 165,000 individuals in Hawaiʻi who depend on SNAP benefits. Under the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services, along with its partners, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi (CCH) and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. (MEO), will provide up to four months of TANF support for housing and utility payments for eligible families who have at least one dependent child in their household and are in financial crisis or have an episode of need.
The Hawaiʻi Relief Program is separate from the ongoing TANF cash assistance benefits and has a different application process, eligibility criteria and requirements. Individuals do not need to be on SNAP to apply for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program.
To be eligible for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, a family must demonstrate a financial crisis or an episode of need; have at least one dependent child under the age of 18 in the family; and meet the income eligibility guidelines. A financial crisis or episode of need exists when there is financial instability due to an unexpected event (e.g., furlough, layoff, medical emergency, natural disaster, etc.) and an impending eviction or disconnection of a utility source because the family is behind on housing or utility payments, or the family is currently homeless.
A family may apply for TANF housing and utility payments support through the Hawaiʻi Relief Program based on its current needs.
DHS contracted CCH and MEO to administer the Hawaiʻi Relief Program statewide. CCH and MEO are nonprofit, community-based agencies with expertise in providing services to families and children. CCH will administer the Hawaiʻi Relief Program on the islands of Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, while MEO will administer the program on the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
As part of the state’s coordinated response, Governor Green has provided $2 million in state support from the Department of Human Services to Hawai‘i Foodbank for statewide support in this time of need.
These resources will immediately bolster local food banks so they can continue delivering essential food assistance to our communities across every island. At a time when federal support is paused, Hawaiʻi is stepping up to make sure our kūpuna, our keiki and our working families are supported.
“These are challenging times for working families across Hawaiʻi. No one should go hungry or lose stability because of gridlock in Washington, D.C.,” said Governor Green. “Our administration, together with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Department of Education and community partners — is stepping up to ensure everyone in Hawaiʻi has access to food and essential aid during this federal shutdown.”
“We appreciate Governor Green’s leadership and decisive action in establishing the Hawai‘i Relief Program,” said Joseph Campos, deputy director of the Department of Human Services. “Through this initiative, we can continue serving Hawai‘i’s families with compassion and integrity, ensuring that essential support reaches those most affected by the federal shutdown.”
“The state’s new Hawai‘i Relief Program reflects what Hawai‘i does best: Our community coming and working together to help those in time of need,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i President and CEO Tina Andrade. “We’re grateful to partner with Governor Green and the state Department of Human Services to ensure these valuable financial resources reach those who need them the most. CCH has stood with Hawai‘i families through every crisis — from the recent pandemic to the Maui wildfires — by helping to provide critical rent and mortgage relief. We are honored to continue that mission through this state-led housing assistance program.”
“We understand the challenges residents are facing as many adapt to new requirements to access essential services such as food and housing,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. “MEO is honored to assist with this transition by administering the Hawai‘i Relief Program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services. As we have for the past 60 years, MEO stands ready to help.”
For more information or to apply starting October 29, please visit the appropriate website or call the office on your island.
Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi for residents on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island
Telephone Number: 808-521-4357, press “8” for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program (HRP) Team.
Email Address: [email protected]
Website and Online Application:
https://www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org/state-housing-and-utility-program-hup/
Honolulu Office
1822 Keʻeaumoku Street
Honolulu
Leeward Oʻahu Office
86-082 Farrington Highway #255
Waiʻanae
West Hawaiʻi Island Office
73-5618 Maiau Street
Kailua-Kona
East Hawaiʻi Island Office
58 Kinoʻole Street, Suite 104
Hilo
Kauaʻi Office
4373 Rice Street #1
Līhuʻe
Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc., for residents on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi
Telephone Number: 808-243-4357
Email Address: [email protected]
Website: https://www.meoinc.org/
Online Application:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/3d429f59d6874122baedf6fb19d85913
West Maui Office
Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center
99 Mahalani Street
Wailuku
East Maui Office
Hāna Neighborhood Center
Uakea Road
Hāna
Molokaʻi Office
380 Kolapa Place
Kaunakakai
Lānaʻi Office
1144 ʻIlima Avenue #102
Lānaʻi City
Vibrant Hawai‘i is also providing resources to those impacted by the federal shutdown: https://www.vibranthawaii.org/
Click here for Hawai‘i Relief Program FAQs.
Click here for a video statement from DHS Deputy Director Joseph Campos.
