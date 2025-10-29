Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Coordinated Relief Effort to Protect Hawaiʻi Families from Federal Shutdown Impacts

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES COORDINATED RELIEF

EFFORT TO PROTECT HAWAIʻI FAMILIES FROM FEDERAL

SHUTDOWN IMPACTS

Support for Housing and Utility Payments

October 29, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today announced a coordinated relief effort to protect Hawaiʻi families from Federal shutdown impacts. In partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), the Department of Education (HIDOE) and other state agencies, the Green Administration is activating multiple avenues of support to help households who may temporarily lose benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting November 1. Applications for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program will be accepted beginning today, Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The shutdown of the federal government has caused uncertainty and will result in food insecurity for 165,000 individuals in Hawaiʻi who depend on SNAP benefits. Under the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services, along with its partners, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi (CCH) and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. (MEO), will provide up to four months of TANF support for housing and utility payments for eligible families who have at least one dependent child in their household and are in financial crisis or have an episode of need.

The Hawaiʻi Relief Program is separate from the ongoing TANF cash assistance benefits and has a different application process, eligibility criteria and requirements. Individuals do not need to be on SNAP to apply for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program.

To be eligible for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, a family must demonstrate a financial crisis or an episode of need; have at least one dependent child under the age of 18 in the family; and meet the income eligibility guidelines. A financial crisis or episode of need exists when there is financial instability due to an unexpected event (e.g., furlough, layoff, medical emergency, natural disaster, etc.) and an impending eviction or disconnection of a utility source because the family is behind on housing or utility payments, or the family is currently homeless.

A family may apply for TANF housing and utility payments support through the Hawaiʻi Relief Program based on its current needs.

DHS contracted CCH and MEO to administer the Hawaiʻi Relief Program statewide. CCH and MEO are nonprofit, community-based agencies with expertise in providing services to families and children. CCH will administer the Hawaiʻi Relief Program on the islands of Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, while MEO will administer the program on the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

As part of the state’s coordinated response, Governor Green has provided $2 million in state support from the Department of Human Services to Hawai‘i Foodbank for statewide support in this time of need.

These resources will immediately bolster local food banks so they can continue delivering essential food assistance to our communities across every island. At a time when federal support is paused, Hawaiʻi is stepping up to make sure our kūpuna, our keiki and our working families are supported.

“These are challenging times for working families across Hawaiʻi. No one should go hungry or lose stability because of gridlock in Washington, D.C.,” said Governor Green. “Our administration, together with the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Department of Human Services, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Department of Education and community partners — is stepping up to ensure everyone in Hawaiʻi has access to food and essential aid during this federal shutdown.”

“We appreciate Governor Green’s leadership and decisive action in establishing the Hawai‘i Relief Program,” said Joseph Campos, deputy director of the Department of Human Services. “Through this initiative, we can continue serving Hawai‘i’s families with compassion and integrity, ensuring that essential support reaches those most affected by the federal shutdown.”

“The state’s new Hawai‘i Relief Program reflects what Hawai‘i does best: Our community coming and working together to help those in time of need,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i President and CEO Tina Andrade. “We’re grateful to partner with Governor Green and the state Department of Human Services to ensure these valuable financial resources reach those who need them the most. CCH has stood with Hawai‘i families through every crisis — from the recent pandemic to the Maui wildfires — by helping to provide critical rent and mortgage relief. We are honored to continue that mission through this state-led housing assistance program.”

“We understand the challenges residents are facing as many adapt to new requirements to access essential services such as food and housing,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. “MEO is honored to assist with this transition by administering the Hawai‘i Relief Program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services. As we have for the past 60 years, MEO stands ready to help.”

For more information or to apply starting October 29, please visit the appropriate website or call the office on your island.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi for residents on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island

Telephone Number: 808-521-4357, press “8” for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program (HRP) Team.

Email Address: [email protected]

Website and Online Application:

https://www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org/state-housing-and-utility-program-hup/

Honolulu Office

1822 Keʻeaumoku Street

Honolulu

Leeward Oʻahu Office

86-082 Farrington Highway #255

Waiʻanae

West Hawaiʻi Island Office

73-5618 Maiau Street

Kailua-Kona

East Hawaiʻi Island Office

58 Kinoʻole Street, Suite 104

Hilo

Kauaʻi Office

4373 Rice Street #1

Līhuʻe

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc., for residents on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

Telephone Number: 808-243-4357

Email Address: [email protected]

Website: https://www.meoinc.org/

Online Application:

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/3d429f59d6874122baedf6fb19d85913

West Maui Office

Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center

99 Mahalani Street

Wailuku

East Maui Office

Hāna Neighborhood Center

Uakea Road

Hāna

Molokaʻi Office

380 Kolapa Place

Kaunakakai

Lānaʻi Office

1144 ʻIlima Avenue #102

Lānaʻi City

Vibrant Hawai‘i is also providing resources to those impacted by the federal shutdown: https://www.vibranthawaii.org/

Click here for Hawai‘i Relief Program FAQs.

Click here for a video statement from DHS Deputy Director Joseph Campos.