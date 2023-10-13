Submit Release
Repair, Rebuilding Advice from FEMA at Local Hardware Stores

ATLANTA – As Georgia residents repair and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, FEMA has teamed with local hardware stores to provide free information and tips on how to make hurricane-damaged homes stronger and safer. 

FEMA specialists will be available in Hahira and Valdosta to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work. 

The specialists will be available on these dates and locations: 

Monday through Saturday, Oct. 16-21  

North Lowndes Hardware 
790 S Church St.  
Hahira, GA 31632 

Monday through Saturday, Oct. 23-28 

True Value Hardware 
204 East Central Ave. 
Valdosta, GA 31601 

Hours at both locations are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. There is no charge. Reservations are not required.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

