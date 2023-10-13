Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cory Fosdyck, Kristen “Rhea” Goff, and Megan Harrison and the reappointment of Donald Litke and Thomas “Rudy” Wright to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

Cory Fosdyck

Fosdyck is a Senior Vice President and Senior Resident Director for Merrill Lynch. Active in his community, he is a Committee Chairman for the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, a board member for the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, and the former Chairman of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. Fosdyck earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from Western Illinois University.

Kristen “Rhea” Goff

Goff is the Chief Administrative Officer and a Senior Vice President of the St. Joe Company. She is the Vice Chair of Florida’s Great Northwest Foundation and is a member of the South Walton High School Business and Culinary Advisory Board. Goff earned her associate degree from Northwest Florida State College and her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Megan Harrison

Harrison is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. Active in her community, she is a board member for the Walton County Economic Development Alliance and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Northwest Florida Region. Harrison earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Donald Litke

Litke is a veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Major General. He is the Founder of Joyful Place Memory Care Ministry and is a member of the Military Officers Association of America. Litke earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Colorado State University and his master’s degree in international affairs from George Washington University.

Thomas “Rudy” Wright

Wright is a veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Major General. He previously served as a Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations for the United States Air Force at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters in Belgium and received the Bronze Star for his service. Wright earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree from National Defense University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

