Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the following executive appointments to her cabinet.



Nina Albert – Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Nina Albert is appointed Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED). Albert has more than 20 years of experience in public real estate strategy, public-private partnership negotiations, economic revitalization, and sustainable development. A leader with a proven track record of innovation, sustainability, and using public real estate to support communities and economic development, she prioritizes collaboration, fosters a diverse culture of high performers and encourages growth mindset and creative ideas. Albert recently served as Commissioner of the Public Buildings Service at the U.S. General Services Administration, an appointee of President Joseph Biden. In that role, she managed the nationwide asset management, design, construction, leasing, building management, and disposal of approximately 370 million square feet of government-owned and leased space across the United States and six territories. She also served as Vice President of Real Estate and Parking at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, where she oversaw WMATA’s transit-oriented development program and its office consolidation and headquarters relocation strategy. Earlier in her career, Nina worked at Walmart, the then-District Department of Environment, the Office of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and Hammes Company.

Keith Anderson – Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure

Keith Anderson is appointed Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure (DMOI). Deputy Mayor Anderson, one of the longest-serving cabinet members, returns to lead the cluster in which he began his service in District Government. With his extensive background overseeing the District’s environmental and sustainability programs, managing the District’s portfolio of buildings, and leading the District’s recreational facilities, spaces, and programs, Deputy Mayor Anderson will elevate and align the work of the DMOI cluster to support DC’s comeback. He brings deep institutional knowledge of District Government and strong insight of the hopes and needs of community partners to the cluster that works each day to build safer, stronger, and more resilient DC.

During his tenure as Interim Deputy Mayor at DMPED, Deputy Mayor Anderson oversaw key development projects, including opening the Sycamore & Oak Retail Village on the St. Elizabeths campus, standing up the DMPED Sports Team, and welcoming USC’s campus to downtown DC. Immediately prior to DMPED, Deputy Mayor Anderson served as Director of Department of General Services, leading efforts to build, maintain, and sustain the District of Columbia’s real estate portfolio, which includes more than 157 million square feet of land and 35.7 million square feet of state-of-the-art facilities. A long time District government leader, Deputy Mayor Anderson also served as the Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Director of the District Department of Environment.

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez – Assistant City Administrator and Acting Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez is dually appointed Assistant City Administrator and Acting Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Rodriguez will use his long history of coordinating and collaborating across organizations and within multiple levels of government to ensure District Government is both modern and efficient.

As the Incident Commander for the District’s response to COVID-19, which has been recognized as one of the strongest responses in the nation, Dr. Rodriguez coordinated with local, regional, and federal partners to ensure all responding agencies were properly funded and had clear guidelines for success. His leadership during COVID included overseeing the procurement of supplies, hiring and training response teams, and identifying and supporting the physical spaces that supported the District’s response. Across his roles in DC Government, as the as Director of New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, and at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he served as a senior analyst in its Counterterrorism Center, Dr. Rodriguez has been responsible for cyber risk management and the collection and dissemination of information.

From 2017 to 2023, ACA Rodriguez served as Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). In this role, ACA Rodriguez served as the Homeland Security Advisor and State Coordinating Officer for the District of Columbia. He was also the State Administrative Agent for all homeland security federal grants funding for the District and the National Capital Region which includes parts of Northern Virginia and Maryland. ACA Rodriguez’s leadership and commitment to community engagement were on display as he led the Emergency Operations Center for the District’s COVID-19 efforts, as well as emergency response operations during the January 6th riots.





