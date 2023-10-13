Navy to Commission Submarine Hyman G. Rickover

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro will deliver the principal address. Additional speakers include Adm. James F. Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program; the Honorable Joe Courtney, U.S. representative from Connecticut, and Mr. Kevin Graney, president, General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The submarine's sponsor is Darleen Greenert, wife of former Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Jonathan Greenert. As part of the commissioning ceremony tradition, Greenert will give the order to "man our ship and bring her to life."

The future USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) honors Adm. Hyman G. Rickover, known as the “Father of the Nuclear Navy.” This is the second nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine named in recognition of Rickover. The first Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 709) was commissioned at Submarine Base, New London, in Groton, Connecticut, July 21, 1984.

Rickover served in the Navy for 63 years on active duty. He recognized the military implications of successfully harnessing atomic power for submarine propulsion and forged an agreement with the Atomic Energy Commission. In just seven years, Rickover and his team obtained congressional support to develop an industrial base in a new technology, pioneered new materials, designed, built and operated a prototype, established a training program, and put to sea the first nuclear-powered submarine, USS Nautilus (SSN 571) in 1955.

“Adm. Rickover’s impact to our Navy was more than just as a visionary, consequential leader,” said Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti. “This commissioning not only honors his legacy, it is a celebration of our Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and its 75 years of excellence. Much like Adm. Rickover himself, this boat is unmatched in its pursuit of excellence. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this crew.”

Hyman G. Rickover is the fourth Block IV Virginia-class submarine to enter service, designed with enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities and special warfare enhancements to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements. Hyman G. Rickover will provide the Navy with the capabilities required to maintain the nation’s undersea supremacy well into the 21st century.

The ceremony will be live-streamed at: https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32640. The link will become active at 9:45 a.m. EST.

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine programs can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2169558/attack-submarines-ssn/