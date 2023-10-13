Submit Release
New Law Aims To Bring More Transparency For Those In Conservatorships

A new law in California will require people who have entered into a conservatorship over someone else to submit a plan for the person's care and estate management to the conservatee, their lawyer, and spouse or family.

