ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment (TiE) Return for a Fifth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Girls Planet, led by CEO and founder Valentina Martelli and co-founder Cristina Scognamillo, proudly announces the return of two groundbreaking events: the fifth edition of the ITTV International Forum and the second edition of TechInEntertainment (TiE). As prominent gatherings for professionals in the audiovisual and entertainment sectors, both events spotlight the challenges and opportunities within the evolving industry.

Event Details:

Dates: October 30th to November 1st

Venues: NeueHouse Hollywood and TERRA (Eataly's rooftop)

Highlights: Ten panel discussions featuring over 50 esteemed speakers, exclusive screenings, networking sessions, and a gala evening. Emphasis will be placed on emerging technologies such as the metaverse and blockchain-based distribution. This year, the ITTV and TiE forums promise enriching conversations on the latest trends and innovations in entertainment. Topics include content production, distribution, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, new financing avenues, and more.

Panels Include:

Italy, A Land of Opportunities: A perspective on the evolving global landscape in storytelling

Opening Boundaries: What’s Next?: A conversation on audiovisual co-production and distribution

Spotlight on Italy

Distribution, What a Difference a Year Can Make: AvOD, FaST, OTT and the other channels for distribution

International Co-production Renaissance: Adaptations, originals and unscripted, the global strategy

The New Frontiers in Financing for Film and TV

OK, Let’s Talk About AI!

Meta-Morphosis: A conversation on web3, metaverse, virtual, mixed and immersive realities

Rai Fiction and Rai Kids Presentations

Notable Speakers Include:

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount + Original Scripted Series

Dante di Loreto, Fremantle US President

David Eilenberg, Head of Content, Roku Media

Federico Francioni, Head of Digital Ecosystem, META

Sophie Ferron, CEO, Media Ranch

Sean Furst, CEO, GSP Global Position StudiosI

David Madden, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios’ Global Head of Entertainment

Guido Meardi, CEO, V-Nova

Niccolò Messina, CEO, V-Channels

Chris Ottinger, AMAZON MGM Studios Distribution's Head of Worldwide Distribution

Special attention will be paid to Rai Fiction and Rai Kids, pillars of Italian television, and their global contributions. In a unique presentation exclusive to ITTV, Winx Club - The Magic of Italy, produced in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will introduce the audience to Italy's hidden treasures through an adventure led by the six Alfea fairies.

Valentina Martelli, CEO of Good Girls Planet, shared, “Recent US screenwriters' and actors'’strikes have spotlighted the international market, leading to an industry evolution that includes decentralized finance, AI, and immersive worlds. ITTV and TiE are pivotal in fostering discussion and innovation in this space.”

Adding to this, Federico Francioni, Head of Digital Ecosystem for META said “The ITTV Forum is a treasure trove for tech professionals. It offers insights into narrative innovation and cutting-edge techniques, sparking revolutionary ideas in the intersection of entertainment and technology.”

