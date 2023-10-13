NBAA Announces Recipient of Cheri Rudd Memorial Scholarship

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Oct. 13, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has named Jessica Belcher as the recipient of the 2023 Cheri Rudd Memorial Scholarship, for exemplifying business aviation’s commitment to exceptional customer service.

Belcher was awarded up to $2,500 in scholarship funds to attend accredited professional training courses focused on advanced customer service.

This annual scholarship was created in memory of Cheri Rudd, who, as NBAA’s longtime manager for office coordination, established a professional and cordial standard of customer service that epitomized the association’s dedication to excellence.

Rudd joined NBAA as a receptionist in 1990 after serving in similar positions with several Washington, DC, firms. She quickly became known by everyone associated with NBAA as a trusted resource, dedicated to answering people’s questions, helping solve their problems and getting them whatever information was requested in a timely manner.

Rudd passed away in 2018.

The Cheri Rudd Memorial Scholarship was created by NBAA, in coordination with NBAA Charities, to support business aviation professionals demonstrating exemplary dedication to professionalism, life-long learning and helping others.

Funds of up to $2,500 are awarded to recipients to attend professional training opportunities, including, but not limited to, the following sources: NBAA Leadership Conference, NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Disney Institute and Ritz-Carlton. Learn more about the NBAA Cheri Rudd Memorial Scholarship.

NBAA Charities offers monetary and training scholarships for both students and aviation professionals, such as flight department managers, pilots, maintenance technicians, schedulers, dispatchers, flight attendants and flight technicians. These scholarships, which total nearly $100,000 annually, are administered by NBAA standing committees and would not be possible without the generous financial support of NBAA member donors.

To learn more about the numerous scholarship opportunities offered by NBAA Charities, contact Molly Hitch, NBAA senior manager of professional development, at (202) 783-9353 or scholarships@nbaa.org.

