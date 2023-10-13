Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda

DES MOINES -- The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting on Tuesday, October 17. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East 9th St, Des Moines Iowa. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to 502 East 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50319.

The agenda for the meeting:

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Contract Amendment with Gresham Smith

Nonpoint Source Plan Presentation (Packet Page 35)

Notices of intended action:

Chapters 3, “Submission of Information and Complaints-Investigations”; Chapter 12, “Environmental Self-Audits”; and Chapter 17 “Compliance and Enforcement Procedures” (Packet Page 36)

Chapter 9, “Delegation of Construction Permitting Authority" (Packet Page 40)

Chapter 14, “Environmental Covenants” (Packet Page 44)

Chapter 16, “Revocation, Suspension, and Nonrenewal of License for Failure to Pay State Liabilities” (Packet Page 48)

Chapter 20, “Scope of Title—Definitions,” Chapter 25, “Measurement of Emissions,” Chapter 26, “Prevention of Air Pollution Emergency Episodes,” Chapter 28, “Ambient Air Quality Standards,” Chapter 29, “Qualification in Visual Determination of the Opacity of Emissions,” Chapter 32, “Animal Feeding Operations Field Study,” Chapter 34, “Provisions for Air Quality Emissions Trading Programs,” and Chapter 35, “Air Emissions Assistance Program” (Packet Page 52)

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Amy Echard, vice chair, Farmersburg; Mark Stutsman, secretary, Hills; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction, and Roger Zylstra, Lynneville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.