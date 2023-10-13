Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Launches Innovative Buy Before You Sell and Cash Offer Services Statewide in California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), a leading real estate brokerage specializing in Performance Guarantees, is thrilled to announce the statewide launch of two groundbreaking services: YHSGR Power Buyer and Cash Buy Before Sell.

These services will empower its real estate agents across California to deliver unprecedented value to their clients, especially move-up buyers.

Introducing YHSGR Power Buyer

This new service transforms regular homebuyers into cash buyers, giving them a unique edge in today's competitive market. “In a crowded real estate landscape, YHSGR Power Buyer is a game-changer. Our agents now have the tools to turn any buyer into a cash buyer, instantly making their offers more attractive,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY.

Cash Buy Before Sell – The Ultimate Solution

With the Cash Buy Before Sell program, clients can make a winning offer on their dream home—using a cash offer—and move in before they even list their current home for sale. This service offers multiple advantages over traditional bridge loans:
- 4X More Likely to be Accepted: Cash offers are far more appealing to sellers.
- No Contingencies: Offers can't fall through due to financing or appraisal contingencies.
- Quick Closing: Transactions can close in as little as two weeks.
- Problem Solved: Eliminates the "chicken and egg" problem many face when buying and selling simultaneously.
- Stress-Free: Clients avoid the headache of dealing with two mortgages or the inconvenience of moving twice.
- Maximum Value: Allows clients to list their current homes at maximum value since they have already moved out.

The Edge Over Bridge Loans

Unlike traditional bridge loans, Cash Buy Before Sell is not a loan-based offer and avoids the hurdles of financing and appraisal contingencies. The process is streamlined, straightforward, and designed to offer a stress-free transition for clients.

Future Growth

With these revolutionary services, YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY takes another leap towards its long-term vision of building 100 team leaders across California, each with their own office location and a team of 100 real estate agents.

“We are committed to our mission of Positively Impacting The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving. With YHSGR Power Buyer and Cash Buy Before Sell, we’re giving our agents the resources they need to excel and offering clients the ease and security they deserve,” concluded Rudy L. Kusuma.

