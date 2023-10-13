Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,493 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Search For Suspect In Connection With Armed Robbery

Maryland State Police News Release

(Princess Anne, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Princess Anne, MD.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Wayne Adkins, 51, of Salisbury, Maryland, has an arrest warrant issued for him for armed robbery.  Adkins is described as a Caucasian male, 5-feet 9 inches tall and about 225 pounds. He is known to frequent the area of Salisbury, Maryland.

Shortly before 7:45pm on September 26, 2023 Maryland State Troopers responded to a variety store located in the 31,000 block of Eden Allen Rd in Eden for an armed robbery in progress. Upon their arrival, troopers made contact with witnesses who were inside the store at the time the incident occurred.

Witnesses told police the armed robber brandished a knife and threatened the cashier demanding money from the register. The cashier was able to escape unharmed. The robber reportedly fled the scene with unpurchased cigarettes and currency from the register. 

Investigators urge anyone with information pertaining to the location of Adkins to contact the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region 443-669-3208. Callers will remain anonymous.

The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Search For Suspect In Connection With Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more