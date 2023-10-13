Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP support training on humanitarian demining using drones

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Azerbaijan has conducted a series of demining trainings, with EU humanitarian aid funding.

Specialised training on the use of drones during demining was organised for non-technical survey teams established through the International Eurasia Press Foundation (IEPF), an NGO registered in Azerbaijan and working in cooperation with the European Commission.

The training aims to help group members conduct drone flights in the field more efficiently and professionally.

“The use of drones in demining operations will have a great impact on growing the database on the extent of contamination and will help speed up the humanitarian demining process,” says a Facebook post by UNDP Azerbaijan.

Humanitarian demining is the clearance of explosive hazards to ensure the safety of civilians.

