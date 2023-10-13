Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak meet with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó

RUSSIA, October 13 - Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak meet with Péter Szijjártó 13 October 2023 Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak meet with Péter Szijjártó 13 October 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak meet with Péter Szijjártó

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, together with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, had a meeting with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó during the Russian Energy Week forum.

During the meeting, they discussed interaction in the trade and economic sphere, as well as high-priority industrial cooperation projects.

“We are delighted to note that Russian Energy Week, as well as the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, have become a traditional pretext for you to come to Russia,” Denis Manturov noted at the beginning of the meeting.

“Despite the need to honour bloc obligations, Hungary remains virtually the only European Union country that staunchly upholds its national interests, including a sovereign position in its dialogue with Moscow. In turn, we appreciate the well-thought-out and objective foreign policy line of the Hungarian leadership, and we are firmly committed to expanding cooperation with Hungary still further,” Alexander Novak noted.