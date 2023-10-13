Conflicts continue with bear in Salmon

Multiple live traps have been placed in attempts to capture the bear, mainly along Jessie Creek on the Bar Hill. In addition, multiple cameras are monitoring locations it has been known to frequent. Locating and trapping the very secretive animal amongst all the houses, people, and livestock pens has proven to be challenging. These efforts will continue, but officials have to not only consider the public safety issue, but also any action they take in attempts to remove the bear.

Fish and Game appreciates the public’s patience and the helpful reports they have received. However, capture efforts have been hindered by those attempting to view or get photographs of the bear. Fish and Game asks the public to please refrain from entering the areas of the live traps, as it not only reduces the odds of capturing the bear, but also puts your personal safety at risk. If you see a bear within city limits, please notify Fish and Game’s Salmon office at 208-756-2271 immediately. If after-hours or on weekends, reports can be made to Lemhi County Dispatch at 208-756-4201.

Do not attempt to pursue, follow, or approach the bear. If you have pets, please restrain them and leave the area. This will not only ensure your safety, but it will improve the authorities’ ability to respond and relocate the bear.

How can homeowners avoid attracting black bears?

Luckily, there are a lot of steps homeowners can take to avoid attracting bears to their neighborhoods. It is important to remember that if a bear does not find anything to eat, it will likely just move on.

Remove bird feeders between April and mid-November when birds can forage on their own.

Feed pets inside or during daylight hours; don't leave pet food or food scraps outside of your home.

Place trash cans out the morning of your pickup day, not the night before

Do not keep coolers, refrigerators, or freezers outside.

Remove any fruit from the ground. Rotting fruit will attract bears as well as raccoons and skunks.

Keep barbeque grills and any livestock grains stored in closed buildings.

Why are bears in town?

As fall conditions reduce food sources in the upper elevations, bears often follow the chokecherry crops in the creek bottoms down to lower elevations. Unfortunately, this often leads them right into town, as Jessie Creek has a robust crop of chokecherries.

Unfortunately, when bears find their way into town and find food sources readily available - conflicts are likely to happen. Human-related sources such as pet food, bird feeders, and fruit trees in backyards, and of course, garbage cans and dumpsters are candy for bears.

To minimize chances of a bear causing problems, taking simple, preventive measures and using good old fashioned common sense will go a long way towards minimizing bear conflicts. Often, if Fish and Game knows of the problem early, staff can provide information to homeowners to make their property less attractive to bears and make non-lethal interventions by Fish and Game staff more effective.