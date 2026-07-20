IDFG Commission modifies daily bag limit for fall Chinook salmon seasons

During its July 16 meeting in Jerome, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the recommended modifications to the 2026 fall Chinook salmon fishing season in the following fisheries: Snake River, Lower Salmon River, Salmon River, Mainstem Clearwater River, Middle Fork Clearwater River, North Fork Clearwater River, and South Fork Clearwater River.

The total daily bag limit remains at three (3) adult fall Chinook. However, the number of unclipped adult fall Chinook salmon that may be kept (as part of the daily bag limit) was changed to allow one (1) unclipped adult fall Chinook salmon to be kept per day.

“The bag limit modification was necessary because the forecasted number of wild fall Chinook for 2026 is lower than we have seen in recent years,” said Anadromous Fisheries Coordinator Chris Sullivan. “The bag limit modification will still allow anglers to keep an unclipped adult fall Chinook, but should not result in harvest that exceeds the limits set by the Endangered Species Act, which could close the fisheries entirely.”

Fall Chinook salmon seasons open on Aug. 18. Please check our website for updates as the season approaches. For more information, check out the Chinook Salmon Fishing webpage.