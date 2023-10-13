US Men's National Team vs. Germany: A Celebration of Soccer and Unity in Front of a Sell-Out Crowd

About

We offer German language instruction in a friendly, stimulating learning environment for children age 2 through high school and adults. In addition to language education, German culture and traditions (both old and new) form an important part of the curriculum, offering students a modern view of German speaking countries. Class sessions are on Saturday mornings, targeting students new to the German language as well as students already used to speaking and/or listening to German.

http://www.germanschoolct.org