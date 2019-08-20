German for Kids and Adults. We invite you to attend our Open House

Interested in learning German? Learn it at the German School of Connecticut. Please come visit our Open House in Stamford.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stamford campus is having an Open House on Saturday, August 31st, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Rippowam Middle School located on 381 High Ridge Road in Stamford, CT. This event is open to the public. Registration information, teachers and school officials for new and continuing students will be available.

We offer:

Dual-track curriculum for students at all levels

Classes for age 2-99 (and up)

Deutsches Sprachdiplom satisfying German University entrance language requirements

Learn, improve and maintain German language skills while celebrating Austrian, German and Swiss traditions and cultures

German Language Library

WHY GERMAN?

College is tuition-free in Germany. Students can take advantage of excellent German universities.

German language skills may be an asset for many undergraduate and graduate programs.

Ability to speak German may give you an edge in an extremely competitive job market.

Nothing connects us to a country more than its language. Speaking German can help you strengthen that connection while enhancing travel, education and business horizons. Established in 1978, the German School of Connecticut (GSC) – the only professional German Saturday School in CT – provides a high-quality German education program for over 300 children and adults.

As of July 1, 2008, Connecticut students studying World languages in community schools such as the German School of Connecticut (GSC) are eligible to receive high school foreign language credit for their studies. This is a real benefit to the students, who put in many hours of study to master reading, speaking and writing skills, as well as cultural information. Public Act No. 08-138. (http://www.cga.ct.gov/2008/ACT/PA/2008PA-00138-R00HB-05820-PA.htm)

The German School of Connecticut is a private, non-profit school with branches in Stamford and West Hartford, CT. The school was the first German language school in the United States to be selected by the State Department of the German Government to administer the official Sprachdiplom I and II examinations. These exams, which are a pre-requisite to university matriculation in Germany, test the equivalency of ten and twelve years of German language study. In 2009 the school became one of the 66 US Partner Schools with Germany. In 2018 GSC has been designated a German Center of Excellence by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).

Fall semester starts September 7th, 2019



