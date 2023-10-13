Lewiston Regional Tech Center Hosts 500 CTE Educators and Partners

More than 500 CTE educators and CTE partners came together last Friday at the Lewiston Regional Tech Center to participate in more than 20 CTE and career pathways sessions.

Conference participants were able to collaborate with colleagues from all over the state during these breakout sessions and over lunch. Participants enjoyed a variety of offerings from the culinary arts program’s food trucks.

Over lunch, Kelli Toole, from St. Croix Regional Technical Center, shared her experience as the Student Services Coordinator with Lucille Willey, the Director of Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology. Both agreed that they have found conferences like the MACTE conference immeasurably helpful, as they are able to collaborate, share ideas, and network with other professionals who work in CTEs.

