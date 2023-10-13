Ghost Prom is Back With Another Impressive Single "Let Me Alone"

A photo of Cameron & Eden from ghost prom

Ghost Prom resurfaced last month with “5am.” The New York-based duo made up of Cameron and Eden Crosby welcomes listeners to their newest song “Let Me Alone.”

”Let Me Alone” is about taking time to break down what’s important to you and really follow that with your whole f****** heart; all the while, not caring about what other people think.” — Cameron Crosby (ghost prom)

RIFTON, NEW YORK, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After spending nearly two years immersed in the creative process of making their debut album, Ghost Prom resurfaced last month with an emotionally-charged lead single in “5am.” Now, the New York-based husband and wife duo made up of Cameron and Eden Crosby welcomes listeners into the intimate, nostalgic space of their newest song; a down-tempo, country-leaning neo-noir folk tune (reflective of Better Oblivion Community Center and Lomelda) titled, “Let Me Alone.” Gentle acoustic strums, soft coupled vocals, and a soothing palette of organ and steel guitar are grounded by dense bass and lofi-drums giving listeners a comforting entry into Ghost Prom’s softer side. The band’s debut full-length album is set for release on November 17 via Wally Opus Records.

The firstborn of Ghost Prom’s working relationship with producer and guitarist Aaron Mones, “Let Me Alone” took shape quickly as the new collaborators let their instincts guide the song from acoustic chords and a melody idea into a full-fledged production complete with drums by Wyatt Mones, bass, steel guitar, and lead guitar by Aaron, and, of course, Eden and Cameron’s signature vocal style.

The journey of Ghost Prom (consisting of Cameron and Eden Crosby) commenced on a rainy morning in Vancouver, where creativity blossomed over a shared cup of coffee and a weathered guitar. What began as an effortless exploration of melodies soon evolved into a musical partnership that would encapsulate their shared journey as partners in both life and art. Their first song “Swamp Eyes”, born on that morning, set the tone for their future endeavors – raw, authentic, and unapologetically honest. Now based in upstate New York, Ghost Prom's music is an intricate tapestry woven from diverse influences (like Elliot Smith, Sam Shepard, Early Johnny Depp movies, Townes Van Zandt, and Peter Doherty) that have shaped their lives. Through lyrics that explore vulnerability, addiction, and the triumph of honesty, they invite listeners into their world, sharing their struggles and triumphs as a source of solace and connection.

ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS BOOKED

DEC. 12 - Berlin (New York, NY)

DEC. 14 - Tubby’s (Kingston, NY)

ghost prom - let me alone