GHOST PROM Releases Emotionally-Charged Single "5am"

Ghost Prom has unveiled their latest song, "5am," a personal and haunting exploration of the struggles of addiction with a hopeful portrayal of redemption.

This song is about struggling with addiction, being honest with myself and others, and wanting more than anything to change but never being able to stay clean, no matter how hard I tried.” — Cameron (Ghost Prom)

RIFTON, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husband and wife musical duo Ghost Prom, made up of Cameron and Eden Crosby, has unveiled their latest single, "5am," a deeply personal and haunting exploration of the struggles of addiction coupled with a hopeful portrayal of redemption reached by way of “telling the truth.” With intimate poeticism reminiscent of Mark Linkous (Sparklehorse) and a distinctive blend of small room indie rock and neo-noir folk (reflective of Adult Mom, Christian Lee Hutson, and Slaughter Beach, Dog), "5am" launches listeners into the refreshing new sound of Ghost Prom.

A labor of love, "5am" has undergone years of evolution as the duo spent time experimenting and refining their sound until the right pieces fell into place. The turning point came when a "wrong note" during the chorus chord progression revealed the missing element that had eluded them. Reflective of the melodic dissonance found in the work of Cameron’s idol Elliot Smith, this unexpected twist unlocked the “5am's” emotional resonance leading to a cathartic and powerful composition.

The song's narrative is a journey through the complexities of addiction: the internal conflict, the battle with self-doubt, and the eventual surrender that leads to a path of healing and transformation. Ghost Prom's lead vocalist, Cameron, shares, "This song is about struggling with addiction, struggling with being honest with myself and others, wanting more than anything to change but never being able to stay clean for anyone else, no matter how hard they tried."

Recorded in a barn studio just up the street from Cameron and Eden’s Hudson Valley home, "5am" was meticulously crafted by a talented team. The songwriting process was led by Ghost Prom with the melody for the chorus taking shape on the very morning of the recording session. Aaron Mones, responsible for recording and production, also contributed lead guitar. Eden's haunting vocals add depth and emotion, while Jeremy Truitt's drumming and Freddy Reish's bass work collectively contribute to the song's intricate sonic layers.

Above all, "5am" serves as a powerful reminder that honesty and vulnerability have the potential to save lives. Ghost Prom implores listeners to share their truths, no matter how difficult they may seem. Reflecting on their own experience, Cameron emphasizes, "Tell the truth, no matter how terrifying it is, please talk to someone. That shit saved my life, and it can save other people's lives too."

“5am” is the lead single off the duo’s upcoming album that is set to release on November 17 through Evansville, Indiana-based indie record label, Wally Opus Records.

