NBAA Names the 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40
Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 13, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced the 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which recognizes rising leaders who are driving innovation within the industry.
“We are pleased to announce the newest class of Top 40 Under 40 business aviation professionals, whose inspiring stories illustrate the nearly endless possibilities available in our dynamic industry,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.
Candidates are nominated by other industry professionals and the final Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are selected by NBAA’s Young Professionals Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staff liaisons working to build relationships among the industry’s emerging leaders.
The 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are:
Airport Business
- Pamela Beckitt – Skyservice
- Andy Castro – Sheltair
- Lori Curless – Crawfordsville Regional Airport
- Mitchell Davies – Sugar Land Regional Airport, city of Sugar Land (TX)
- Emilio Padilla Escoto – MANNY
Broker/Sales
- Ashley Charnley – OGARAJETS
- Jade Hofeldt – jetAVIVA
- Garett Jerde – JetHQ
- David Smith – Jackson Jet Center
- Madie Wehrly – Executive Jet Management
Business Management
- Ramsey A. Ammar – Bizjet Law
- Nicole Battjes – Rainbow Helicopters
- Phillip R. Council – Morin Asset Management, LLC
- Jay Gallagher – Aviation Search Group
- John Geary – Silverhawk Aviation
- Hall Lewallen – Summit Aviation Inc.
- Patrick McGuire – Jet Linx Aviation
- Ehsan Monfared – YYZlaw
- Luis Nambo – Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.
- Mary-Caitlin Ray – Crowell & Moring LLP
- Myrthe Simons – Clay Lacy Aviation
- Letwan Sutton – MySky
- Travis Tyler – Able Aerospace Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Aviation
Innovation and Technology
- Adva Amir – Direct
- Brent Last – Textron Aviation
- Caroline Rodewig – FlightAware
- Rebecca Torres – Southern Company
Maintenance
- Jacob Brubaker – Vail Valley Jet Center/Signature Flight Support
- Brian Ford – ACI Jet
- Ethan Pruitt – QuikTrip Corporation Flight Operations
- Chad Martin Tew – Wing Aviation
Marketing
- Amber Brierly – Create with Kiwi
- Mallory Cantrell – Omni Air Transport, Omni Aircraft Sales and Omni Aircraft Maintenance
- Samuel Golden – King Schools
Pilot
- Stephanie Goetz – NetJets
- Max Grover, CAM – Liberty Mutual Group
- Helen Hagg – GrandAir Aviation Inc.
- Justin Shive, CAM – Corporate Wings
Scheduler/Dispatcher
- Ken Baylor, CAM – NextEra Energy, Inc.
- Ashley Santini Daniel – MassMutual
Learn more about NBAA’s Young Professionals in Business Aviation program.
