NBAA Names the 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 13, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced the 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which recognizes rising leaders who are driving innovation within the industry.

“We are pleased to announce the newest class of Top 40 Under 40 business aviation professionals, whose inspiring stories illustrate the nearly endless possibilities available in our dynamic industry,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

Candidates are nominated by other industry professionals and the final Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are selected by NBAA’s Young Professionals Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staff liaisons working to build relationships among the industry’s emerging leaders.

The 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are:

Airport Business

  • Pamela Beckitt – Skyservice
  • Andy Castro – Sheltair
  • Lori Curless – Crawfordsville Regional Airport
  • Mitchell Davies – Sugar Land Regional Airport, city of Sugar Land (TX)
  • Emilio Padilla Escoto – MANNY

Broker/Sales

  • Ashley Charnley – OGARAJETS
  • Jade Hofeldt – jetAVIVA
  • Garett Jerde – JetHQ
  • David Smith – Jackson Jet Center
  • Madie Wehrly – Executive Jet Management

Business Management

  • Ramsey A. Ammar – Bizjet Law
  • Nicole Battjes – Rainbow Helicopters
  • Phillip R. Council – Morin Asset Management, LLC
  • Jay Gallagher – Aviation Search Group
  • John Geary – Silverhawk Aviation
  • Hall Lewallen – Summit Aviation Inc.
  • Patrick McGuire – Jet Linx Aviation
  • Ehsan Monfared – YYZlaw
  • Luis Nambo – Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.
  • Mary-Caitlin Ray – Crowell & Moring LLP
  • Myrthe Simons – Clay Lacy Aviation
  • Letwan Sutton – MySky
  • Travis Tyler – Able Aerospace Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Aviation

Innovation and Technology

  • Adva Amir – Direct
  • Brent Last – Textron Aviation
  • Caroline Rodewig – FlightAware
  • Rebecca Torres – Southern Company

Maintenance

  • Jacob Brubaker – Vail Valley Jet Center/Signature Flight Support
  • Brian Ford – ACI Jet                                            
  • Ethan Pruitt – QuikTrip Corporation Flight Operations
  • Chad Martin Tew – Wing Aviation

Marketing

  • Amber Brierly – Create with Kiwi
  • Mallory Cantrell – Omni Air Transport, Omni Aircraft Sales and Omni Aircraft Maintenance
  • Samuel Golden – King Schools

Pilot

  • Stephanie Goetz – NetJets
  • Max Grover, CAM – Liberty Mutual Group
  • Helen Hagg – GrandAir Aviation Inc.
  • Justin Shive, CAM – Corporate Wings

Scheduler/Dispatcher

  • Ken Baylor, CAM – NextEra Energy, Inc.
  • Ashley Santini Daniel – MassMutual

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

