NBAA Names the 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 13, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced the 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which recognizes rising leaders who are driving innovation within the industry.

“We are pleased to announce the newest class of Top 40 Under 40 business aviation professionals, whose inspiring stories illustrate the nearly endless possibilities available in our dynamic industry,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

Candidates are nominated by other industry professionals and the final Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are selected by NBAA’s Young Professionals Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staff liaisons working to build relationships among the industry’s emerging leaders.

The 2023 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are:

Airport Business

Pamela Beckitt – Skyservice

Andy Castro – Sheltair

Lori Curless – Crawfordsville Regional Airport

Mitchell Davies – Sugar Land Regional Airport, city of Sugar Land (TX)

Emilio Padilla Escoto – MANNY

Broker/Sales

Ashley Charnley – OGARAJETS

Jade Hofeldt – jetAVIVA

Garett Jerde – JetHQ

David Smith – Jackson Jet Center

Madie Wehrly – Executive Jet Management

Business Management

Ramsey A. Ammar – Bizjet Law

Nicole Battjes – Rainbow Helicopters

Phillip R. Council – Morin Asset Management, LLC

Jay Gallagher – Aviation Search Group

John Geary – Silverhawk Aviation

Hall Lewallen – Summit Aviation Inc.

Patrick McGuire – Jet Linx Aviation

Ehsan Monfared – YYZlaw

Luis Nambo – Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

Mary-Caitlin Ray – Crowell & Moring LLP

Myrthe Simons – Clay Lacy Aviation

Letwan Sutton – MySky

Travis Tyler – Able Aerospace Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Aviation

Innovation and Technology

Adva Amir – Direct

Brent Last – Textron Aviation

Caroline Rodewig – FlightAware

Rebecca Torres – Southern Company

Maintenance

Jacob Brubaker – Vail Valley Jet Center/Signature Flight Support

Brian Ford – ACI Jet

Ethan Pruitt – QuikTrip Corporation Flight Operations

Chad Martin Tew – Wing Aviation

Marketing

Amber Brierly – Create with Kiwi

Mallory Cantrell – Omni Air Transport, Omni Aircraft Sales and Omni Aircraft Maintenance

Samuel Golden – King Schools

Pilot

Stephanie Goetz – NetJets

Max Grover, CAM – Liberty Mutual Group

Helen Hagg – GrandAir Aviation Inc.

Justin Shive, CAM – Corporate Wings

Scheduler/Dispatcher

Ken Baylor, CAM – NextEra Energy, Inc.

Ashley Santini Daniel – MassMutual

Learn more about NBAA’s Young Professionals in Business Aviation program.

