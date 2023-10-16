Apollo Sports Business Group unveils exclusive Blockchain Experience for Formula 1 Fans around the Mexico Grand Prix
Apollo Sports Business Group launches Mexico Grand Prix NFT Packages featuring Checo Perez. Packages include collectible, loyalty benefits and event access.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Luxury ticket provider Apollo Sports Business Group unveils exclusive Blockchain Experience for Formula 1 Fans around the Mexico Grand Prix.
Tickets in NFT form debut for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix honouring local legend Checo Perez. NFT packages include rare and limited collectible, loyalty benefits and grant Paddock and Skybox access to Gold and Silver NFT holders.
Apollo Sports Business Group, a pioneer company in the world of sports experiences, is releasing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) hospitality tickets around the Mexico Grand Prix this weekend.
Apollo Sports Business Group have partnered with blockchain ticketing company NTP-Tickets develop a web3 buyer experience in a groundbreaking offering that redefines the future of sports luxury tickets and collectible items. Tickets will be minted on the Polygon network and users will have the opportunity to purchase with traditional bank cards in their local currency or while connecting their wallet to acquire via cryptocurrency (USDC).
“It’s the best of both worlds and a gateway to the blockchain world for those who want skin in the game without any prior experience said Allan Chamorro” – Founder for Apollo Sports Business Group.
In a monumental leap, the offer provides a cutting-edge web3 blockchain experience. The NFT packages will continue to hold value after the event on crypto marketplaces and unlock exclusive benefits to its holders.
NTP-tickets Founder Leandro Pontes mentioned: “Blockchain benefits offer curated experiences, purchase transparency, traceability, transferability and overall authenticity for the tickets. From an NTP perspective, we’ve customised a simple on-boarding experience with the benefits of web3 without frills”
With this offer, Apollo Sports Business Group aims to lead the way in providing unique, experiences for high-end ticketing clients.
“Our foray into the world of blockchain is a testament to our commitment to harnessing the latest technology and matching it with the most technologically advanced sport on Earth: Formula 1,” said Allan Chamorro.
The first NFT offer in the history of the Mexican Grand Prix is a collection of 24 tokens to match the XXIV edition in a tribute to Mexican racing legend Checo Perez. The collection aims to set a historical moment for collectors and race fanaticos.
