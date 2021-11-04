NICARAGUA’S PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL LEAGUE LAUNCHES XVII EDITION ALONG WITH WBSC PARTNERSHIP
Professional Baseball League of Nicaragua (LBPN) has partnered with World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to power its professional winter tournament.
This will help our sport reach new audiences and at the same time drive international audiences to LBPN and Nicaraguan baseball, solidifying and showcasing baseball as Nicaragua's national sport.”MANAGUA, NICARAGUA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- · The National Professional Baseball League of Nicaragua (LBPN) and the world governing body of Baseball and Softball (WBSC) engage in a two-year deal to promote the professional league.
— WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari
· LBPN represents Nicaragua's highest level of domestic baseball. The nation is currently ranked 14th according to the latest WBSC Baseball World Rankings.
· The WBSC will provide robust tournament management tools, advanced statistics modules, and stakeholder integration for a smooth event delivery as well as ensuring compliance and increasing the fan experience.
The National Professional Baseball League of Nicaragua (LBPN) has officially appointed the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to power its professional winter championship with My.WBSC – an advanced digital suite - starting with the XVII edition that starts today.
LBPN will now have access to improved management tools for all league stakeholders, including advanced statistics in real-time, live score tracking, and other advanced features that will also add player market solutions in the near future, as the wide-ranging IT package runs across a two-year engagement, with an open option for extension.
The partnership will also allow for an improved fan experience with dynamic visuals of live baseball data and statistics from pitch to pitch to every individual play across the entire season, with more facts and features for baseball consumers. The technology also allows for new LBPN distribution channels for live data in order to develop key strategical alliances with private and other regulatory sectors, thereby expanding LBPN’s reach and successful implementation of its assets.
Other users of My.WBSC have seen an increase in traffic on their platforms of more than 1.5 million page views per month.
"We are very proud to display the new digital capabilities of engagement from LBPN in order to increase fan engagement, one of the league's key objectives,” said LBPN Chairman Pancasan Arce. “Additionally, and as part of the commitment from LBPN to provide access to all fans and stakeholders in real-time, LBPN will be launching its new platform on Opening Day, allowing broadcasters, fans, and rights holders to access a new era of information from the league,” Arce added.
“This is an exciting mutually beneficial landmark agreement that not only benefits the LBPN, its clubs and stakeholders - and Nicaraguan baseball in general - but will also help our sport reach new audiences in Central America and at the same time help drive international audiences to LBPN and Nicaraguan baseball, further solidifying and showcasing baseball as Nicaragua's national sport,” WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.
With this appointment, Nicaragua's top-tier baseball league, LBPN, has its eye on consolidating growth on and off the diamond with its enhanced features that will allow it to position itself as one of the top professional baseball leagues on the planet and penetrate new markets.
About Liga Béisbol Profesional Nacional (LBPN)
Liga Béisbol Profesional Nacional (LBPN) is a Nicaraguan-based professional baseball league running its consecutive XVII edition consolidating the best domestic and international talent with an opportunity for Major League Baseball and other global professional league players to remain active across its winter Championship.
With more than 100 games across its five stadiums, LBPN runs domestically through 15 domestic broadcasting networks, more than 150,000 thousand tickets per season, and more than one million global views across its media partners.
