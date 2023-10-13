Derby Barracks Burglary / Burglary / Barton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5003873
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/14/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: W Glover Rd, Barton
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: David Stokes
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The State Police received a report of a burglary from a residence on W Glover Rd in Barton. The burglary occurred sometime between June 2023 and 8/14/23. A red Duerr Log Splitter and a Blue Raleigh Mountain bike were the items taken. Members of the public having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit