Derby Barracks Burglary / Burglary / Barton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5003873

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/14/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Glover Rd, Barton

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

 

VICTIM: David Stokes

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The State Police received a report of a burglary from a residence on W Glover Rd in Barton. The burglary occurred sometime between June 2023 and 8/14/23. A red Duerr Log Splitter and a Blue Raleigh Mountain bike were the items taken. Members of the public having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

