Introducing FoundationaLLM: The Platform for Creating Trustworthy and Secure Enterprise Copilots, Powered by Solliance

About

Solliance delivers strategic consulting and training, software development, and information technology solutions to a range of clients — from leading Fortune 100 companies to start-ups. Providing rare lone wolf technical experts and recognized thought leaders a pack to run with since 1998, Solliance’s global partner network of 300+ experts average 20+ years of experience and includes 30 Microsoft MVPs, 8 Microsoft Regional Directors, AWS Heroes, Google Developer Experts and more. For more about Solliance and how to engage our team of innovators and experts, visit Solliance.net.