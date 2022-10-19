Solliance is SOC 2 Type II Certified
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solliance, a global network of top-tier industry experts that delivers end-to-end, tailor-made, cloud-based solutions, successfully attained its System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II certification.
A widely recognized standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance confirms Solliance processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria (TSC), verified through an in-depth independent audit as they relate to security, availability, and confidentiality. Solliance completed its SOC 2 Type I examination in October 2021.
SOC 2 Type II certification is a 6-month "period of performance" audit that confirms Solliance’s infrastructure, software, data and procedures are well-designed and proven to operate securely; and that our people are continuously vigilant with respect to protecting our customers. The certification demonstrates Solliance’s ability to scale without compromising security across a spectrum of customers, from startups to large enterprises, whose systems and data are prime targets for cybercriminals.
“SOC 2 compliance validates that Solliance is a security conscious business and demonstrates our commitment to excellence,” said Dan Becket, GM of Solliance’s Cybersecurity and Identity practice. “This is a huge accomplishment for our team that ensures we securely manage our clients, protecting their interests and privacy as well as the interests and privacy of Solliance as a whole.”
About Solliance: Solliance delivers strategic consulting and training, software development, and information technology solutions to a range of clients—from leading Fortune 500 companies to start-ups. Providing rare lone wolf technical experts and recognized thought leaders a pack to run with since 1998, Solliance’s global partner network of 260+ experts average 20+ years of experience and includes 29 Microsoft MVPs, 8 Microsoft Regional Directors, AWS Heroes, Google Developer Experts and more.
Jenny Madsen
A widely recognized standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance confirms Solliance processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria (TSC), verified through an in-depth independent audit as they relate to security, availability, and confidentiality. Solliance completed its SOC 2 Type I examination in October 2021.
SOC 2 Type II certification is a 6-month "period of performance" audit that confirms Solliance’s infrastructure, software, data and procedures are well-designed and proven to operate securely; and that our people are continuously vigilant with respect to protecting our customers. The certification demonstrates Solliance’s ability to scale without compromising security across a spectrum of customers, from startups to large enterprises, whose systems and data are prime targets for cybercriminals.
“SOC 2 compliance validates that Solliance is a security conscious business and demonstrates our commitment to excellence,” said Dan Becket, GM of Solliance’s Cybersecurity and Identity practice. “This is a huge accomplishment for our team that ensures we securely manage our clients, protecting their interests and privacy as well as the interests and privacy of Solliance as a whole.”
About Solliance: Solliance delivers strategic consulting and training, software development, and information technology solutions to a range of clients—from leading Fortune 500 companies to start-ups. Providing rare lone wolf technical experts and recognized thought leaders a pack to run with since 1998, Solliance’s global partner network of 260+ experts average 20+ years of experience and includes 29 Microsoft MVPs, 8 Microsoft Regional Directors, AWS Heroes, Google Developer Experts and more.
Jenny Madsen
Solliance
+1 858-212-0112
info@solliance.net
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn