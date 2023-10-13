Keir Starmer’s Mersey Mission

Party conference season is nearly over and the IfG podcast crew have made their way back to London after their trips to Manchester and Liverpool.

But which politicians will be returning to parliament battling new headaches? Has Rishi Sunak done enough to shake off the Conservatives’ post-Truss era hangover? And did Keir Starmer give Labour reason to believe that a new dawn might be about to break?

The Guardian’s Kiran Stacey joins the team to take stock of the post-conference landscape, pick apart the Labour leader’s speech, and look ahead to the renewal of parliamentary hostilities.