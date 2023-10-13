Maverick Releases New Song To Celebrate National Coffee Week (16th-22nd Oct)
Track Title: I Love Coffee Culture Genre: Pop Launch Date: 16th October 2023 ISRC Code: GXBDY2300001 / GXBDY2300002EAST SUSSEX, ENGLAND, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick is virtual reality band, launched in June 2023.
I Love Coffee Culture is the band’s first song release, with many more to follow over the coming months.
It was set by John Cristal - the song writer and occasionally a vocalist …and as soon as he can play the guitar well, he’s hoping to be one of the musicians too! : )
Some of the guest musicians include Paul Feesey, Luiz Morais, Ines Lobet & Graham Noon, who not only plays keyboards but he is also a fantastic producer and sound engineer.
Maverick’s music is probably best described as 'easy listening' pop but perhaps with a little hint of folk music and occasionally some Latino mixed in.
"Coffee culture is such a great way of bringing people together. When you walk into a coffee shop and look around you can see all the different social interactions going on." Comments Maverick’s singer-songwriter, John Cristal.
