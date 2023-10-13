Moldova: EU-funded Digital Impact Cahul selects projects for funding

The EU-funded Digital Impact Cahul programme has selected six local projects that will receive funding to attract investments.

They are Sumboard, Digitalisation of Agricultural Companies in Cahul district, MEET & EAT, GoBee, Bloomcoding Bootcamp, and Echarge Moldova. The beneficiary projects offer solutions for business digitalisation, training, installation of charging stations for electric vehicles, and creation of an efficient digital environment.

The companies which implement these projects will receive a maximum of 780,000 lei for each project. At the same time, each beneficiary of the programme will contribute at least 20% of the total cost of the initiative.

The Digital Impact programme is implemented by Startup Moldova within the ‘EU4Moldova: Startup City Cahul’ project, financed by the European Union in partnership with Sweden and implemented by the National Association of ICT Companies (ATIC).

