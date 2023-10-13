Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2023 Q3)

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2023 3rd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes. The constituent changes and recapping at 40% of IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes will be effective on 20th October 2023 (Friday). Results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

1. Constituent Review

1.1. ixCrypto Index

The number of constituents cryptos will change to 28 constituents with 1 addition and 3 deletions:

Addition

1. Toncoin

Deletions

1. ApeCoin

2. Internet Computer

3. Algorand

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 79.26%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 79.78%*. The changes to the constituents will be effective on Oct 20, 2023 (Friday).



1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

There were no changes to the following indexes:

1. ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”)

2. ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”)

3. ixCrypto 10 EW Index (“IXEW10”)

4. ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”)

There was one addition and one deletion to the following indexes:

1. ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”)

2. ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”).

Addition

1. Toncoin

Deletion

1. Shiba Inu

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1.16tn to USD1.08tn (-6.90%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD36bn to USD43bn (+19.44%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price dropping 11.61% since the last review.



2. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

10 Selected Exchanges^

1. Binance

2. BitForex

3. Upbit

4. Bitrue

5. Hotcoin Global

6. DigiFinex (New)

7. Coinbase Exchange

8. OKX

9. Bybit (New)

10. Bitmart (New)

The following exchanges were removed: LBank, MEXC, Gate.io.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email

info@ix-index.com

For more comprehensive information about the IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including details about the constituents and their weights, please refer to the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/ for further information.

* Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020).

^The exchanges are arranged in descending order based on their average trading volume over the past 90 days.

~END~

Full press release with Appendices:

Chinese: http://bit.ly/3RYNN0i

English: https://bit.ly/3RWVCmU

For further enquiries, please contact:

Irene WONG +852 3595 3631

enquiry@ix-index.com

Mark NGAI +852 3595 3638

mark.ngai@ix-index.com

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm – IX Asia Indexes, provides real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7x24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 27 indexes, including 2 single cryptocurrency indexes (designed for exchange futures product), 16 spot price indexes, 6 portfolio indexes (equal weighted and square root weighted), 1 stablecoin index, and 1 infrastructure index. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 7X24 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Capital International Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.