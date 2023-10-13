New vehicle for national security

The National Security Division under the Ministry of Police, National Security, and Correctional (MPNSCS) has received a new vehicle from the Australian government.

Today’s handover of a vehicle is a request from the Ministry of National Security Division to further enhance the capacity and capability building of our national security to provide an assurance for a concerted national effort to contain internal and external security in the country.

During the handover ceremony, MPNSCS Permanent Secretary Ms. Karen Galokale said the purchase of the vehicle was within their plan for national security, but due to their tight budget, they could not afford it on time as expected.

However, she said: “The vehicle delivered to the National Security Division is timely, as it will boost the security mobility capability as we gear up for the 2023 Pacific Games.”

The Australian representative, Andrew Austin, said the handing over of the vehicle to the Ministry of National Security Division was part of extending their deep security partnership with our National Security Division.

The Australian Government remains committed to providing ongoing support and standing with MPNSCS partners over the Pacific Games and beyond.

-MPNSCS Press