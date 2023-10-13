Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Yellowknife Rebecca Alty

CANADA, December 10 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Yellowknife, Rebecca Alty.

The Prime Minister thanked the Mayor, city council, and the city’s staff for their leadership and resilience in the face of the wildfires that forced the people of Yellowknife to evacuate in August. Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Alty discussed housing and infrastructure in Yellowknife, and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The Prime Minister noted the Government of Canada’s announcement of $20 million in federal support toward the construction of 50 new affordable homes in an apartment building in downtown Yellowknife, in partnership with the Government of the Northwest Territories and the City of Yellowknife. He underscored the importance of working together with all orders of government to close the housing gap.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Alty agreed to continue to work together for Yellowknife residents.