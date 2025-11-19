Submit Release
Thursday, November 20, 2025

CANADA, November 19 - Note: All times local and subject to change

9:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber.

Closed to media

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Closed to media

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

Note for media:

Thursday, November 20, 2025

