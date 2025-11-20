Prime Minister Carney meets with President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

CANADA, November 20 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to strengthen the Canada-UAE economic partnership and expand opportunities for businesses and workers. This was the first in-person bilateral meeting between Canadian and Emirati leaders since 1983.

During their meeting, the leaders launched an ambitious roadmap to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, and regional security. They signed the new Canada-UAE Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA), which establishes clearer rules and protections for investors and creates a more predictable environment for two-way investment. Once in force, the FIPA will support long-term partnerships between Canadian and UAE industries, attract capital to nation-building projects, and help create high-paying careers for workers.

The Prime Minister and the President also launched negotiations toward a Canada-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that would cut tariffs, remove trade barriers, and expand market access for Canadian exporters. As part of Canada’s plan to double non-US exports over the next decade, this free trade agreement will support Canadian businesses to rapidly expand into the UAE across a range of sectors, including engineering, construction, aerospace, agri-food, and seafood. It will also facilitate billions of dollars of UAE investment into major projects such as Canadian ports, mines, LNG, data centres, and critical minerals.

The Prime Minister and the President also discussed a wide range of regional security issues in the Middle East and Africa, including the importance of continued humanitarian assistance to Palestine. Prime Minister Carney thanked the President for his leadership in facilitating access to aid and emphasised the more than $400 million in international assistance Canada has provided to Palestine to date. The leaders discussed the importance of moving swiftly to bring stability to Palestine. They agreed to remain in close contact.