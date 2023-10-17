Splash Introduces New Alexa Experience During Amazon’s Devices & Services Event

Through voice prompts customers will be able to create a song using the power of Splash’s AI combined with Alexa. Scott Dart, Solutions Architect Lead at Amazon, demonstrates how to use Splash's Alexa experience. The new Alexa experience is powered by Splash's generative AI technology and proprietary music catalog

AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its Devices & Services event, Amazon previewed an AI music experience powered by Splash, the creators of popular text-to-music platform Splash Pro. Through simple voice prompts or onscreen visual cues, customers will be able to experience the delight of bringing a song idea to life using the power of Splash’s AI combined with Alexa.

This is another exciting move from Splash, who recently announced the release of a full generative feature into its Splash Pro product. Splash Pro and the new Alexa experience will use the same proprietary music catalog and training datasets that Splash’s music teams have built and meticulously annotated over the course of several years.

Splash’s Alexa experience will encourage customers to be as creative as they like, prompting them to customize their songs by adding and editing lyrics, adding singing and rapping AI vocals and switching between a variety of popular and trending genres like hyperpop, EDM, glitch, phonk, trap, lo-fi, hip hop and more.

“The team at Amazon has been incredible to collaborate with,” says Splash’s Head of Partnerships, Richard Slatter. “We are always looking for novel ways to get our AI into the hands of as many creative people as we can. We see the Alexa experience as a playful and entertaining way of doing this. We can’t wait to share it with you all soon!”

“As an investor in Splash, the Alexa Fund is particularly excited for this cross-Amazon collaboration. Generative AI gives even more ways for music to be created through conversational experiences and we’re proud to continue to help Splash be at the forefront of music innovation with Alexa.” said Paul Bernard, director of the Alexa Fund.

The new Alexa experience created by Splash was announced and demonstrated live at the event, alongside several other updates, to showcase how external developers could integrate their purpose-built LLMs with Alexa.

Watch the demonstration video here: youtube.com/watch?v=DBbESKXk8DU and while they wait for the release of Splash’s Alexa experience, music fans can get a taste of what’s to come by using Splash’s generative AI music tool Splash Pro here: pro.splashmusic.com.