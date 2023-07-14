Instant AI Music: A Game-Changer for Creators

New AI music service Splash Pro. Splash Pro allows users to monetize their creations across various channels.

New music service Splash Pro allows users to describe the music they want to hear with a simple text prompt and experience it come to life in mere moments.

We've created a tool that is accessible to everyone, enabling any user to produce remarkable music almost instantly.” — Stephen Phillips, Splash CEO

AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Splash, a force in AI music technology, released its latest innovation “Splash Pro” earlier this month. Splash Pro enables users to describe the music they want to hear with a simple text prompt and experience it come to life in mere moments. The new music service eliminates the arduous process of scouring countless royalty-free music sites in search of the perfect track - a gamechanger for content creators.

Splash is headed by CEO Stephen Phillips, a veteran in the music machine learning space. Phillips is one of the founders of We Are Hunted which was acquired by Twitter in 2012. Phillips went on to assume the role of Senior Engineer within the Twitter Music team. "With Splash Pro, we've created a tool that is accessible to everyone, enabling any user to produce remarkable music almost instantly,” says Phillips, adding that, "We've devoted years of research and development to AI music tech. It's an incredible feeling to witness this technology in the hands of our users”

Splash Pro also addresses another long standing pain point experienced by creators across the globe - music licensing. By offering an unlimited commercial license, Splash eliminates the complex and restrictive licensing terms typically associated with royalty-free music companies. Unlike other platforms where ownership rights can be convoluted due to composers’ and publishers' involvement, Splash maintains absolute ownership of the music library that its AI models have been trained on. As a result, users have complete freedom to make music on Splash Pro and monetize their music across various channels, unencumbered by legal intricacies.

Splash Pro also includes a number of impressive features designed to enhance the music creation experience: users can customize song lengths, generate lyrics, and even incorporate AI rap and singing vocals to bring their compositions to life. The ability to experiment with different song arrangements ensures endless creative possibilities for Splash Pro users. The AI service has already caught the attention of online tech enthusiasts, with one recommending it as one of the most valuable AI tools to significantly boost productivity.

Splash Pro caters to a diverse array of users, from music enthusiasts, content creators and influencers to producers, creative agencies, and large businesses. The service aims to redefine music creation, making it enjoyable, effortless, and universally accessible. Although still in its infancy, Splash has an ambitious roadmap, promising a host of new features that will further streamline music creation, expand genre variety, and grant users more detailed control over the music they create.

Unleash your musical genius with Splash Pro, the ultimate AI music service empowering creators to compose exceptional music at the speed of imagination.

About Splash:

Splash has been at the forefront of AI music innovation since 2017. With a range of successful products in the market, including the popular Roblox game "Splash" and mobile DJ app "Splash Music & Beatmaker”, Splash continues to revolutionize the music industry. The recent launch of Splash Pro follows on from the success of its generative music experiment Beatbot which was released in March 2023. With Splash Pro, the AI music company aims to make music creation even faster, easier and more fun than it’s ever been before.