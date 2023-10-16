Country Singer-Songwriter Dianña Releases “You Don’t Know Me”

Released today to Spotify, Apple Music and all major streaming services Dianña calls out those responsible for hating her many last names

Dianña's lyrics update the saga of a cheating man's lover who called out her competition - only to discover she was actually his wife

I wrote this song because when I was married I received a message from a woman telling me my man was now her boyfriend. I let her know we were married and that she was just the side piece” — Dianña