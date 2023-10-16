Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,926 in the last 365 days.

Country Singer-Songwriter Dianña Releases “You Don’t Know Me”

Picture of Dianña in Country-style dress inset in large wooden window frame

Released today to Spotify, Apple Music and all major streaming services

Dianña lounging on a black leather ottoman in a leather jumpsuit

Dianña calls out those responsible for hating her many last names

Dianña's lyrics update the saga of a cheating man's lover who called out her competition - only to discover she was actually his wife

I wrote this song because when I was married I received a message from a woman telling me my man was now her boyfriend. I let her know we were married and that she was just the side piece”
— Dianña
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “You Don’t Know Me” Dianña puts another one of her extraordinary yet all to common life experiences into song. You are not alone if you were ever on either side of this awkward exchange. It has already been picked up by over twenty radio stations in its first week or release. It will be released to Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services on October 16th.

When asked what inspired this song Dianña replied, “I wrote this song because when I was married I received a message from a woman telling me my man was now her boyfriend. I let her know we were married and that she was just the side piece”.

Dianña just completed a radio and performance tour for her most recent song “Girl with No Last Name”, with over a dozen stops in half a dozen Midwest and Southern states. It is still climbing the charts having moved from #99 to #79 on the Country Music Row chart in the last week.

Dianña will also be re-releasing her holiday song “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe”, which rose to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart in its maiden release last year. It followed her song “Hands” which spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks.

“You Don’t Know Me” was written by Dianña and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Country Singer-Songwriter Dianña Releases “You Don’t Know Me”

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more