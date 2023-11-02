Genesis 360, LLC Expands its IT Division to Offer Full Technical Support Including Cybersecurity and Cloud Migration
Genesis 360 Technology Solutions understands the significance of cybersecurity, recognizes the challenges it faces, and implements best practices, to help businesses enjoy the benefits of the digital age securely.
The new Genesis 360 IT Services division offers several capabilities that can be customized to suit various types of businesses.
Launched in 2020, Genesis 360 Technology Solutions recently expanded to include a full range of technology needs, from email support to cloud backup services.
Our cloud hosting and backup services are reliable and affordable, and our data backup and restoration services are second to none."
— Craig Stevens, Owner of Genesis 360, LLC.
Encompassing a wide range of practices and measures aimed at safeguarding digital systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyberattacks, Cybersecurity's significance cannot be overstated. The consequences of lax cybersecurity can be dire and there are key reasons why cybersecurity is of paramount importance. In today’s data-driven world, businesses, and individuals alike store vast amounts of sensitive information online. Data protection cybersecurity measures are essential for preventing unauthorized access and theft of this valuable data.
Cybersecurity helps to preserve and protect personal privacy by preventing the unauthorized surveillance and monitoring of digital communications and activities. Ransomware attacks, phishing scams, and identity theft can lead to devastating financial consequences. Financial security is paramount to guard against cyberattacks that can result in substantial financial losses, not only for businesses but also for individuals. Furthermore, cybersecurity is key to our national security. It protects our critical infrastructure, such as power grids, transportation systems, and government networks, which are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Ensuring the security of these systems is essential for our national security.
While the importance of cybersecurity is clear, the field faces numerous challenges, primarily due to the dynamic nature of cyber threats. Cybercriminals constantly adapt and develop new in this ever-evolving threat landscape and have developed new techniques to breach security measures. Keeping up with these evolving threats is a significant challenge for cybersecurity professionals. Insider threats, where individuals within an organization misuse their access for malicious purposes, pose a considerable risk. Detecting and mitigating these threats require advanced monitoring and access controls.
"Smaller businesses and organizations often lack the resources and expertise to implement robust cybersecurity measures, making them attractive targets for cybercriminals", says Genesis 360 CEO, John Smith. "Many cyber incidents result from human error, such as clicking on malicious links or falling victim to social engineering attacks. That's why educating and raising awareness among users is crucial."
Genesis 360 Technology Solutions was launched in July of 2022 under the parent company of Genesis 360, LLC. Only 3 months after its inception, the division had generated revenue in excess of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company now offers a comprehensive Information Technology Division that supports a full range of technology needs, providing everything from email support to cloud backup services and everything in between.
Cloud computing is using remote computers to perform tasks like data storage, backup, management, and application hosting, to name a few. Cloud computing is using remote computers to perform tasks like data storage, backup, management, and application hosting. "We use technology at every level of your business’ growth to help you succeed. Our technical services are designed to give you a competitive edge, increase efficiency, and improve your bottom line, says Craig Stevens, Owner of Genesis 360, LLC. "Our cloud hosting and backup services are reliable and affordable, and our data backup and restoration services are second to none. Our call center operations support services and our email and Office 365 support are also top-notch".
Businesses are increasingly looking to the cloud to improve their agility and competitiveness, but the migration process can be complex and time-consuming. Genesis 360's goal is to make cloud migration easy for our customers so they can focus on their business.
Genesis 360’s cloud migration services include:
-Assessment of current IT infrastructure
-Development of a cloud migration plan
-Data migration
-Application migration
-Testing and validation
-Training
-Ongoing support
“We are excited to offer our customers a complete cloud migration solution that will help them take advantage of all the benefits the cloud has to offer,” says Stevens.
About Genesis 360, LLC
Genesis 360, LLC specializes in providing technical services, including cloud hosting and backup services, data backup and restoration, call center operations support services, email and Office 365 support, product reseller services, cyber security, and others to help your company expand faster. A leading provider of cloud computing services, Genesis 360, LLC's mission is to help businesses take advantage of the many benefits of cloud computing, including increased agility, flexibility, and scalability. For more information, visit www.genesis360llc.com.
About Craig Stevens
Craig Stevens, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, served 25 years in the Air Force and retired as a Captain in the 93rd Bomb Squadron. He started Genesis 360, LLC in 2011 as a parking lot striping company and has grown it to become a one-stop shop for maintenance, construction, and IT services. Stevens earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and is a graduate of Leadership Ascension, New Orleans Emerging Leaders, and the American Academy of Entrepreneurs. A proud community supporter, Stevens has served on the boards of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Teachers, BREC, Home Builders Association, the Better Business Bureau, LABI, and C100. He is a Rotarian and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
