USCC & ASLA Compost Standards and the Basics of Specification Live Web Event

The US Composting Council (USCC) and the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) are excited to be sharing a new partnership focused on #compost, #soils and #climatechange solutions.

To launch and promote a better understanding of compost and compost uses Landscape Architects should join us Wednesday, October 18th from 2-3pm EST for a webinar.

In this webinar, USCC staff and a panel of industry experts will delve into the historical origins of Test Methods for the Evaluation of Compost & Composting (TMECC), the Seal of Testing Assurance (STA) program, and the foundational research driving their development. The presenters will shed light on the Compost Analysis Proficiency (CAP) Program, tasked with overseeing the quality of participating laboratories. Furthermore, they will furnish practical, real-world examples of compost end-use specifications, illustrating its efficacy in enhancing soils within their natural context by adhering to these well-established standards. Lastly, a comprehensive review will be provided on the methods and terminology employed when specifying the application of compost for on-site soil improvement.

Learning Objectives:

Comprehend the rationale behind the creation of the STA Program and the effectiveness of the labs that participate in it, which represents the development of a national testing initiative.

Gain proficiency in the interpretation of compost testing data, as presented on a STA Compost Technical Data Sheet (CTDS).

Examine fundamental methodologies and specification language used in the process of specifying compost for in-place soil amendment applications.

Speakers:

Ron Alexander, Affiliate ASLA, Horticulturist, R. Alexander Associates, Inc.

Ron Alexander is a horticulturist with 40 years of experience working and specifying compost utilization in landscaping projects. He is an ASLA member and LA CES approved education provider. He has taught thousands of landscape architects about the benefits of soil improvement through the use of compost.

Charles Duprey is the founder and president of Naturcycle LLC, a firm focused on the sales and marketing of compost and engineered soils, providing material for landscapers, construction projects, and retail outlets. He serves on the Compost Research and Education Foundations Board of Trustees. Charles often presents at landscape architecture events supporting the New York ASLA Chapter.

Matt Ball is the Director of Industry Development for the US Composting Council and serves as liaison to the USCC Market Development Committee. Matt has a background in compost manufacturing, organic agriculture, and managing university led research in organic horticulture crop production and extension. Matt has been a Certified Compost Operations Manager (CCOM™) since 2019.

Moderator:

Jeremy Person, Landscape Architect, City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services

To Register: https://lnkd.in/gMWy42JV