Alexander Novak takes part in the second day of Russian Energy Week

RUSSIA, October 12 - Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak presents awards to winners of the Global Energy Prize as part of a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak presents awards to winners of the Global Energy Prize as part of a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with the Interim Federal Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ali on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with the Interim Federal Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ali on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with Prime Minister of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina Radovan Viskovic on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with Prime Minister of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina Radovan Viskovic on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Alexander Novak has talks with Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum 12 October 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak delivered remarks on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week international forum, presented awards to the winners of the Global Energy Prize, held talks with foreign partners, and gave interviews to Russian and foreign media.

In his remarks at the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, the Deputy Prime Minister spoke about the current situation in the oil market and the impact of sanctions. The session was also attended by Pakistani Interim Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Republika Srpska’s Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji, Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

More to be posted soon...

