Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,248 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Novak takes part in the second day of Russian Energy Week

Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

RUSSIA, October 12 - Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak presents awards to winners of the Global Energy Prize as part of a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak presents awards to winners of the Global Energy Prize as part of a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak presents awards to winners of the Global Energy Prize as part of a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak presents awards to winners of the Global Energy Prize as part of a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with the Interim Federal Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ali on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with the Interim Federal Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ali on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with the Interim Federal Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ali on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with the Interim Federal Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ali on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with Prime Minister of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina Radovan Viskovic on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with Prime Minister of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina Radovan Viskovic on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with Prime Minister of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina Radovan Viskovic on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with Prime Minister of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina Radovan Viskovic on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak has talks with Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Alexander Novak has talks with Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

12 October 2023

Alexander Novak takes part in the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak delivered remarks on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week international forum, presented awards to the winners of the Global Energy Prize, held talks with foreign partners, and gave interviews to Russian and foreign media.

In his remarks at the plenary session, The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence, the Deputy Prime Minister spoke about the current situation in the oil market and the impact of sanctions. The session was also attended by Pakistani Interim Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Republika Srpska’s Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji, Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

More to be posted soon...

You just read:

Alexander Novak takes part in the second day of Russian Energy Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more