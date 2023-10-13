Crunch MediaWorks Partners with Seemahale Telecoms to Revolutionize Video Delivery in Africa

Crunch MediaWorks brings superior media processing solutions to the African Continent with Seemahale Telecoms

FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crunch MediaWorks, a leading innovator in video processing solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Seemahale Telecoms Pty Ltd, a dynamic player in broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure and services. This partnership marks a significant step toward revolutionizing the media processing landscape in Africa.

Crunch MediaWorks, based in Silicon Valley, has been at the forefront of video technology, specializing in a unique set of video APIs tailored for video on demand, live streaming, and video enhancement workflows. These cutting-edge APIs have empowered businesses and content creators to deliver unparalleled video experiences while significantly reducing streaming costs. The company's proprietary ML/AI models, training methodologies, and datasets have allowed for the enhancement of videos while simultaneously minimizing noise and distortion, setting a new standard for video quality.

Seemahale Telecoms, a 100% black-owned company, was previously a premier partner of Motorola Mobility, offering enhanced personal media experiences through a wide range of video infrastructure services, including Video Headend, IPTV, VOD, OTT with adaptive rate streaming solutions, and various types of Motorola Set Top Boxes, including hybrids. The company, through is new subsidiary, Seemahale Technologies, is dedicated to providing solutions that enable consumers to access video content anytime, anywhere, on a device of their choice. Furthermore, Seemahale Telecoms has been instrumental in bridging the digital divide by delivering Wireless and wired Broadband Network solutions for government, carriers, and enterprises through it subsidiary, Fibretronic Sales Pty Ltd., . Their comprehensive solutions comprise Planning, installations, commissioning of transmission and access equipment like Microwave, RAN/RF, FTTX, LAN solutions.

This strategic partnership between Crunch MediaWorks and Seemahale Telecoms aims to leverage the unique strengths of both companies to offer groundbreaking video processing solutions across the African continent. By combining Crunch's advanced video enhancement & superior processing capabilities with Seemahale's extensive experience in broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure, businesses and content creators in Africa will have access to state-of-the-art tools and services to significantly improve their media contents and delivery.

"We are thrilled to partner with Seemahale Telecoms and bring our cutting-edge video processing solutions to the African market," said Hakim Mehmood, CEO of Crunch MediaWorks. "This collaboration will empower businesses and creators to take their video and other media content to the next level, ensuring high-quality media experiences for viewers across the region."

Dr. Thabo Lehlokoe, CEO of Seemahale Telecoms, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "At Seemahale Telecoms, we are committed to delivering the best media experiences to our customers, and this partnership with Crunch MediaWorks allows us to enhance our offerings significantly. Together, we will enable businesses to thrive and bridge the digital divide by providing top-notch video solutions to a broader audience."

Both Crunch MediaWorks and Seemahale Telecoms are excited about the potential this collaboration holds for the African media industry, and they are committed to driving innovation and excellence in video delivery throughout the region.