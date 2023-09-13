Crunch MediaWorks Launches "Optimus" - A Cutting Edge Media Processing Solutions Platform for Creators and Developers

Crunch Mediaworks Optimus - Media Processing Solutions Platform for creators and Developers

Silicon Valley's Crunch MediaWorks launches "Optimus," a revolutionary media processing platform for content optimization, enhancement and discovery

FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crunch Mediaworks, a pioneering Silicon Valley-based company known for its innovative media solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of "Optimus" (www.optimusdrive.ai), a revolutionary media processing platform. Optimus is designed for both technical developers seeking seamless API integration and content creators looking to optimize, upscale and enhance their videos and images effortlessly across popular cloud storage platforms.

Using patented and AI-based proprietary solutions, Optimus provides:

- Best-in-Class Media Solutions: up to a 70% reduction in video bit rates without compromising perceptible quality with facial feature enhancement. This enables users to optimize media content delivery and improve overall quality, effortlessly.

- Diverse Cloud Integration: seamless integration of media contents with popular cloud storage platforms such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle Object Store, making it a one-stop solution for users looking to process assets stored across different platforms.

- Flexible Pricing Models: a flexible pricing structure with a free trial. Users can choose between a pay-as-you-go model or a discounted subscription model that caters to their specific needs.

Optimus marks a significant milestone in Crunch MediaWorks' commitment to delivering innovative solutions for media processing.

Hakim Mehmood, CEO of Crunch Mediaworks, emphasized,” Today, the digital landscape is inundated with vast volumes of visual content, yet there exists no automated platform for creators and developers to seamlessly discover, optimize, label, and organize these valuable videos and images. With our newly released Optimus product, Crunch Mediaworks is pioneering the future, making the seemingly impossible not only possible but effortless.” He further added,” We’re proud to empower creators and developers with the tools they need and are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey.”

To explore the limitless possibilities of Optimus, visit www.optimusdrive.ai today.



About Crunch MediaWorks:

Crunch MediaWorks is a Silicon Valley-based company specializing in a unique set of video APIs tailored for video on demand, live streaming, and video enhancement workflows. By utilizing Crunch's APIs, businesses and creators can deliver an unparalleled video experience while significantly reducing streaming costs. Crunch has spearheaded the development of proprietary ML/AI models, training methodologies, and datasets to enhance videos while simultaneously minimizing noise and distortion.