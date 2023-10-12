FEMA, American Red Cross Release New Emergency Preparedness Game for Children

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA’s Ready Campaign, in partnership with the American Red Cross, announced the release of a new game to help children learn how to be prepared when disaster strikes.

Because children who are prepared experience less anxiety and feel more confident during emergencies and disasters, FEMA and the American Red Cross created Prepare with Pedro: An Adventure in Emergency Preparedness Game, Super-Prepared Penguin Expansion Pack and Penguin Points Score Sheet.

Children can play this fun game on their own, with a friend, with a parent or adult, or even at school. As they play, they will learn how to identify different disasters, including disasters in their area, and how to prepare before and stay safe during a disaster.

“At FEMA, we recognize the positive influence children have on their family’s disaster preparedness,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Getting children involved is critical for building a national culture of preparedness, and this game is a fun way to teach them how to be ready and feel confident, so they know what to do in the event of an emergency.”

“As climate-related disasters continue to become more frequent and intense, preparedness is more critical than ever before,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We’re proud to collaborate with our partners at FEMA to expand youth educational opportunities and preparedness resources. Together, we hope to inspire a new generation to be ready for the emergencies they may face through our Prepare with Pedro program.”

The Prepare with Pedro: An Adventure in Emergency Preparedness Game, Super-Prepared Penguin Expansion Pack and score sheet are available for free digital download and mail order.